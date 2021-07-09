Lakeland PBS

No One Injured in Fire at Business South of Buckman

Lakeland News — Jul. 8 2021

No one was hurt at a fire at a business just south of Buckman on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded around 10:15 Thursday morning to Trails Edge Food, Fuel and Liquor, located on Highway 25. When they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming out of the north and west sides of the building.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, people were inside the building when the fire started, but everyone was able to escape without injury. Firefighters from the Pierz and Royalton Fire Departments battled the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The state fire marshal’s office was notified and will be conducting an investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Fire Department Warns of Fire Concerns With 4th of July Fireworks

Remains of Missing Man Identified in Cass County

Priest Who Formerly Served in Bemidji, Red Lake Cleared in Sexual Abuse Investigation

Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.