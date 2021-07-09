No One Injured in Fire at Business South of Buckman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

No one was hurt at a fire at a business just south of Buckman on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded around 10:15 Thursday morning to Trails Edge Food, Fuel and Liquor, located on Highway 25. When they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming out of the north and west sides of the building.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, people were inside the building when the fire started, but everyone was able to escape without injury. Firefighters from the Pierz and Royalton Fire Departments battled the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The state fire marshal’s office was notified and will be conducting an investigation.

