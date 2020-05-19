Lakeland PBS

No One Injured in Fire at Brainerd City Hall

Nathan Green — May. 18 2020

A fire forced the evacuation of the historical Brainerd City Hall building today.

No one was injured during the fire that was reported around 12:30 this afternoon. Firefighters spent over three hours battling the blaze before it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Brainerd fire officials believe it most likely started on the roof where a reconstruction project is taking place. About a dozen people were inside when the fire broke out. 26 firefighters were on the scene within minutes of when it was reported.

Firefighters were able to respond quickly due to the fact that just three blocks separate City Hall and the Brainerd Fire Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

In Business: Rafferty’s Pizza Makes Adjustments to Keep Staff and Customers Safe

Bemidji and Brainerd Malls Set to Open on Monday

CLC Looking to Keep Summer Education Program Running This Year

Sidewalks Near Historic Courthouse in Brainerd Will Be Closed For Repairs

Latest Stories

Bemidji Football 2020 Schedule Released

Posted on May. 19 2020

MN Legislative Session Comes to an End Without a Bonding Bill

Posted on May. 19 2020

"Lake Country Cares" to Promote Reopening Businesses Safely

Posted on May. 18 2020

Bemidji City Council Discusses Ways to Help Downtown Businesses

Posted on May. 18 2020

Red Cross Holding Blood Drive in Itasca County

Posted on May. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.