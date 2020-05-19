No One Injured in Fire at Brainerd City Hall
A fire forced the evacuation of the historical Brainerd City Hall building today.
No one was injured during the fire that was reported around 12:30 this afternoon. Firefighters spent over three hours battling the blaze before it was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Brainerd fire officials believe it most likely started on the roof where a reconstruction project is taking place. About a dozen people were inside when the fire broke out. 26 firefighters were on the scene within minutes of when it was reported.
Firefighters were able to respond quickly due to the fact that just three blocks separate City Hall and the Brainerd Fire Department.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.