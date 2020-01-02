Lakeland PBS

No One Injured in Early Morning House Fire in Bemidji Township

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 2 2020

No one was injured in a house fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Bemidji Township.

The fire erupted in the 1200 block of Little Norway Ct. SW, and was reported at approximately 12:12 a.m. According to a report from the Bemidji Fire Department, occupants were able to escape the fire, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the fire in the rear portion of the home. Approximately 18 firefighters fought the blaze using two water tenders and two engines. The fire caused extensive damage to the structure and contents. According to the report, Bemidji Fire Department believes the fire appears to be accidental in nature.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

