No One Injured in Apartment Fire West of Bemidji

Emma HudziakApr. 19 2022

Photo Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

No one was injured in an apartment fire just west of Bemidji in Wilton on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, April 18th around 4:20 PM, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment building located at 272 Spirit Ave NW in Wilton. Upon arrival, emergency responders found fire and smoke in a second-story apartment.

Responders used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire quickly. Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour with 22 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment.

Both the apartment and its contents sustained minor damage, and adjacent apartments had sustained minor smoke damage. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation but appears to be accidental in nature.

By — Emma Hudziak

