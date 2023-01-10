No One Injured After Vehicle Goes Through Ice on Leech Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cass County officials are warning the public about inconsistent ice conditions on Leech Lake after a vehicle went through the ice last Friday.

A 19-year-old man from Buffalo, MN was driving a pickup with a snowplow near Horseshoe Bay Resort when a large ice cracked formed and the vehicle went through the ice. The man was able to escape the vehicle without injuries.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says no ice should ever be considered safe and that you should check existing ice conditions as you travel on lakes.

