No One Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into St. Cloud School Bus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a St. Cloud Area school bus yesterday morning.

The incident occurred in Waite Park in Stearns County on Monday at 6:57 A.M. Travelling westbound on County Road 75, the St. Cloud Area School District bus, driven by 51-year-old Everett Burris, came to a stop at a red light at 28th Avenue South. 21-year-old Jaret Johnson of Morris was driving behind the bus in his 2006 Kia Sedona and ran into the back of the stopped bus.

Two juvenile passengers were onboard at the time of the accident. There are no reports of injuries for either party.

Johnson reports that he did not see the school bus come to a stop. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office issued Johnson a citation for inattentive driving.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today