No One Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into St. Cloud School Bus

Mary BalstadApr. 12 2022

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a St. Cloud Area school bus yesterday morning.

The incident occurred in Waite Park in Stearns County on Monday at 6:57 A.M. Travelling westbound on County Road 75, the St. Cloud Area School District bus, driven by 51-year-old Everett Burris, came to a stop at a red light at 28th Avenue South. 21-year-old Jaret Johnson of Morris was driving behind the bus in his 2006 Kia Sedona and ran into the back of the stopped bus.

Two juvenile passengers were onboard at the time of the accident. There are no reports of injuries for either party.

Johnson reports that he did not see the school bus come to a stop. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office issued Johnson a citation for inattentive driving.

