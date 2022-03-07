No One Injured After Akeley Home is Destroyed by Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A home in Akeley was completely destroyed by fire on March 2nd, but everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

Tania Sorvisto is the owner of the home located at 155 Graceson Avenue. She told fire personnel at the scene that she had a diesel-powered heater underneath her home in an attempt to that out frozen pipes. It is suspected that is what caused the fire.

The Akeley and Nevis Fire Departments responded to the scene along with medical personnel and Hubbard County deputies.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today