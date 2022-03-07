Lakeland PBS

No One Injured After Akeley Home is Destroyed by Fire

Lakeland News — Mar. 7 2022

A home in Akeley was completely destroyed by fire on March 2nd, but everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

Tania Sorvisto is the owner of the home located at 155 Graceson Avenue. She told fire personnel at the scene that she had a diesel-powered heater underneath her home in an attempt to that out frozen pipes. It is suspected that is what caused the fire.

The Akeley and Nevis Fire Departments responded to the scene along with medical personnel and Hubbard County deputies.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Trending Social Media Challenge Encourages Teenagers to Ingest Benadryl

Bemidji Home Heavily Damaged in Fire, No Injuries Reported

Walker Community Hits the Ice for 3rd Annual Leech Lake Frostfest

Crookston Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Set House on Fire

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.