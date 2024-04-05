Apr 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

No One Hurt in Fosston House Fire on Friday

No one was hurt in a house fire in Fosston today.

Emergency workers responded to the fire at 718 1st Street E in Fosston around 9:40 this morning.

According to a press release from the Fosston Police Department, the tenant, who was the only occupant, was able to get out of the home without injury. The Fosston Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Minnesota Health Access Survey Shows Mixed Results on Health Care Coverage

Community

Drag Show at CLC Canceled After Credible Threat is Made Towards LGBTQ+ Community

Arts & Entertainment

Author Candace Simar Visits Brainerd Library to Discuss New Novel ‘Sister Lumberjack’

Community

Pequot Lakes’ Darci Martini Becomes Latest in Family to Make Noise on the Hardwood