No One Hurt in Fosston House Fire on Friday

No one was hurt in a house fire in Fosston today.

Emergency workers responded to the fire at 718 1st Street E in Fosston around 9:40 this morning.

According to a press release from the Fosston Police Department, the tenant, who was the only occupant, was able to get out of the home without injury. The Fosston Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.