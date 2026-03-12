No One Hurt at House Fires in Deer Creek, New York Mills

No one was hurt in fires reported at homes in Otter Tail County yesterday and today.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deer Creek and Henning fire departments responded to the scene on County Highway 50 in rural Deer River just before 3 yesterday afternoon.

The fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom, and there was minor smoke damage to other areas of the home. Otter Tail County officials say the fire is believed to be non-suspicious in nature.

Firefighters were also called to a fire at a home in New York Mills early this morning. It was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of N Walker Ave.

Residents of the house were able to escape with no injuries, but the home suffered significant damage. Firefighters from New York Mills and Perham extinguished the blaze that appeared to start in the garage and spread to the house. Officials say it is non-suspicious in nature.