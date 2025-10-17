‘No Kings’ Rallies Scheduled Across US, Minnesota for Saturday

Protests are scheduled for Saturday, October 17 in dozens of communities across Minnesota as part of the No Kings movement opposing President Donald Trump’s policies.

This will be the second nationally organized rally under the No Kings title. The first No Kings event was held on June 14 this year, when millions across the United States joined in on what was said to be the largest single-day protest against President Trump.

Millions of people are expected to take part again in more than 2,500 rallies organized across the United States. While Democrats stand behind the No Kings movement, some Republicans, like U.S. House Republican Whip Tom Emmer, have referred to the protests as “hate America” rallies.

Within the Lakeland viewing area, rallies will be held in Bemidji, Brainerd, Grand Rapids, Park Rapids, and south of Bagley in Zerkel.