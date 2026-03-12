‘No Kings’ Rallies Planned for Grand Rapids, Bemidji, Brainerd on Mar. 28

A third “No Kings” rally is being planned for later this month, with more than 1,000 events scheduled nationwide and several planned for the Lakeland viewing area.

The “No Kings” rally is described by organizers as a peaceful, large-scale movement where people across America “stand together to say No Thrones, No Crowns, No Kings.” The protests began last year as a reaction to what demonstrators say is a drift into authoritarianism under President Donald Trump and his administration.

At least three rallies are being planned in the Lakeland viewing area on Saturday, Mar. 28. Itasca Area Indivisible is hosting one at Old Central School in Grand Rapids from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Indivisible Bemidji is hosting one from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Paul Bunyan Plaza in downtown Bemidji, and Brainerd Lakes Area Indivisible is putting on a rally at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and 6th Street.

Organizers say all “No Kings” events uphold a unified dedication to peaceful protest and community well-being. Organizers receive de-escalation training, each event designates a safety lead, and local coordination ensures impactful, nonviolent actions throughout the country.