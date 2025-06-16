Jun 16, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

‘No Kings’ Protests Held in Bemidji, Brainerd

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

Crime

Suspect in Shooting of Minnesota State Lawmakers Targeted 2 others That Night, Prosecutors Say

Community

Possible Library Cuts as Grand Rapids Seeks Funding Agreement with Itasca Co.

Education & Government

Public Invited to Meeting on Fosston Highway 2 Construction Project

Community

Crosslake Area Garden Club Hosts Annual Plant Sale