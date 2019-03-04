No Injuries Suffered in Sunday House Fire Near Wadena

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Sunday, March 3. According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 8:35 a.m the fire department responded to a structured fire in section 17 of Wing River Township. When firefighters arrived, they found the main floor of the home fully involved in flames, and the fire had already vented out through the roof of the home.

Fire departments from Verndale, Wadena, Sebeka, and Menahga were all at the scene working for several hours in subzero temperatures to extinguish the blaze. The two occupants of the home were able to get out without injury.

The cause of the fire is pending investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.