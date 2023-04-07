No Injuries Reported in Fire at R & J Arena Near Verndale

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Firefighters from six cities responded to a fire this morning at R & J Arena near Verndale.

The fire was located on the southwest portion of the building, and fire fighters were able to quickly contain it before it spread to other parts of the building. No people or animals were injured as a result of the fire.

Fire departments from Verndale, Staples, Bertha, Hewitt, Wadena, and Sebeka all responded to the call around 5 this morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

