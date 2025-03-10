No Injuries Reported in Bemidji House Fire on Sunday Night

Two people escaped from a house fire in Bemidji on Sunday night.

The Bemidji Fire Department reports that firefighters responded to the 600 block of 3rd Street NW around 7:10 last night and found heavy smoke coming out of the front door of the two-story home.

An occupant of the home told firefighters that two people were inside and one exited through a second-story window. Emergency workers immediately transitioned into a rescue operation, but after it a search, it was determined that all occupants were accounted for and safe.

32 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment were on the scene for about two-and-a-half hours. The home and its contents suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation, but Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood says it appears to have been accidental.