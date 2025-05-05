No Injuries Reported After Ultralight Plane Crashes in Hubbard County

An ultralight-style airplane crashed into a Hubbard County field on Sunday night, but no injuries were reported from the crash.

65-year-old Dennis Sleen of Park Rapids was the pilot and only person on the plane. He tried to make an emergency landing in a field on the north side of Potato Lake in Arago Township after he took off from the Park Rapids airport, and then began experiencing issues with the plane’s engine as he was flying at a 400- to 500-foot altitude.

Sleen realized that he would not be able to make it back to the airport and decided to try to land in the field. Deputies responded to the crash scene, where they found the one-seat ultralight plane with extensive damage.

Hubbard County officials reported the incident to the FAA, who declined to investigate the crash.