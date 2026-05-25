May 25, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

No Injuries Reported After Train Carrying Grain Derails Near Ogema

The White Earth Police Department reports that a train carrying grain derailed Monday evening near Ogema.

According to a Facebook post from the department, County Road 18 was initially not passable, and the public was asked to avoid the area while traffic control measures were in place. That post was updated later in the night to say the road is now open to traffic.

Emergency personnel remain on the scene, but an early investigation indicates the train was only carrying grain products and that there is no indication of hazardous material being involved. No injuries have been reported, and police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. The White Earth Police Department says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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