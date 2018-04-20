No Injuries Reported After Friday Morning Silo Fire In Wadena County

Police says no one was injured during a silo fire, early this morning in Wadena County. It happened a little after 2.

Wadena County Sherriff’s office got the call about the silo fire at Renneberg Hardwoods in section 20 of Blueberry Township in Wadena County. Upon arrival, emergency crews found that a silo used to store sawdust was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to the silo and the business is still operational. No other building on the property was damaged in the blaze and there were no injuries sustained in the fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Menahga Police Department and the Menahga, Wolf Lake, Park Rapids, and Sebeka Fire Departments and Tri-County Ambulance.