Dec 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
No Injuries Reported After Bemidji School Bus Is Rear-Ended by Car
A Bemidji school bus carrying students from Bemidji High School and TrekNorth that was stopped at a railroad crossing was rear-ended by a car today, but no injuries were reported.
The crash involved bus #93 and happened on Adams Avenue. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, all students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school and were screened by building health office staff when they arrived at school.