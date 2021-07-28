Lakeland PBS

No Injuries in Grass Fire in Orton Township, Tractor Destroyed

Chris BurnsJul. 28 2021

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a grass fire three miles north of Nimrod in section 18 of Orton Township on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, just before 3 p.m.

Responding units arrived on scene to find a meadow on fire, along with a tractor, baler and numerous round bales. DNR Forestry, along with Sebeka and Menahga Fire Departments, responded to fight the blaze. Once the fire had been contained the Fire
Department and Forestry personnel worked with the owner of the bales and numerous
neighbors to extinguish the round bales.

It was reported that 15 round bales, the tractor, and round baler were lost to the fire. There were no injuries reported. The exact cause of the fire was not determined at the time of this release. Additional agencies assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Sebeka Police Department, Tri-County Ambulance, and Minnesota DNR-Enforcement.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Chris Burns

