No Federal Disaster Assistance for Beltrami County After June 21 Storm

Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Chris Muller announced Wednesday night that the county has come up short to be eligible to request federal assistance for the severe storm that rolled through the area on June 21. He says they fell $800,000 short of the indicator to be able to request federal aid.

“In my experience, disasters always get more expensive as you go,” said Muller in a post on Facebook. “Due to the short timeframe to be able to request federal assistance and the monumental clean up efforts, that window has closed even if we close that gap.”

The release adds that, as good news, Minnesota’s state program will be able to assist in the financial recovery, but that it will be at 75% reimbursement versus 100%.