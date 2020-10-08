Lakeland PBS

No Decision Yet on if MN 2nd Congressional District Election Will Be Postponed

Lakeland News — Oct. 7 2020

A federal judge has made no immediate decision on whether the election for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District will take place in November or be postponed until February.

Because of the recent death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks, Democratic U.S. Representative Angie Craig asked the judge to block the state from postponing the contest. However, Secretary of State Steve Simon said state law requires the election be postponed as Weeks died September 21st.

An attorney for Craig argued Wednesday that federal law requires the contest to be held in November and that the district would be without representation for several weeks if there was a delay.

