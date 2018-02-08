DONATE

No Cheating Found By Investigation Of Ice Fishing Extravaganza Winners

Clayton Castle
Feb. 8 2018
Officials from the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza have found no foul play in regards to possible cheating by this year’s winners.

Here’s a full release from the Brainerd Jaycees:

Brainerd, MN— After the 28th Annual Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza came to a close, anonymous concerns were brought to the attention of the organizers regarding contest winners Ivan, Stephan, and Rostik Lyogky; a father and two sons from Hartville, Ohio. The Official Rules of the Contest provide that the Contest Judge may require any prize winner to take a polygraph examination. When asked to submit to a polygraph exam by the review committee, the Lyogkys all voluntarily agreed to participate.  The Lyogkys were interviewed separately by a licensed polygraph examiner, and each of them successfully completed the same, resulting in the examiner’s certification that no deception had taken place with regard to the fishing contest.

“We want everyone to know that we always take matters like this very seriously. We are pleased with the results of this inquiry and appreciate the cooperation of the Lyogky family to ensure to the sporting community that our event is fairly administered,” said 2018 event chairperson, Shane Meyer, “We congratulate the Lyogky family, as well as all other anglers that participated in the contest this year. What we do makes such an enormous difference in our community.”

Hailed as the world’s largest charitable ice fishing contest, there are two notable characteristics about this event; it is completely volunteer run and 100% of the proceeds are donated to more than 50 area charities, with Confidence Learning Center as the primary beneficiary. Since the event was founded, the Brainerd Jaycees have invested more than 550,000 volunteer hours in the planning of the contest and donated more than $3.3 million back to the community.

All official event information can be found online at www.icefishing.org, including a complete winner’s list.

