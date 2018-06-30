Nitro-X Camp At CLC Ends Week With RC Car Races
The Nitro-X Camp, a week-long day camp, was held this week at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, ending with a big remote-control car race. Reporter Rachel Johnson has the story.
This is the third year the camp has been running for middle school-aged students. They hope to continue the tradition next year.
