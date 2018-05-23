Lakeland PBS
Nisswatch Brings Community Together To Put An End Sex Trafficking

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 23 2018
A group of about five women in Nisswa have started a new program to help put an end to local sex trafficking. They are known as the Truth Group and held their first official community meeting on Tuesday evening.

The group of women is hoping to raise awareness about the issue to help children stay safe. The Nisswa Police were at the meeting and shared with parents some ideas on how to keep children safe on the internet and social media.

Other local and regional resources shared their personal stories when dealing with victims of sex trafikcing. The professionals say that victims are often not aware what was happening to them when they first met their perpetrator. With a level of knowledge and education, the community is hoping to change that awareness and prevent sex trafficking.

The Truth Group will continue their efforts in the community by planning future events to keep the community united against sex trafficking. Hear from local law enforcement and the Truth Group about the new movement in Nisswa.

Sarah Winkelmann
