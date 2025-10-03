Oct 3, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell
Nisswa’s Mount Ski Gull Holds Annual Fundraiser to Support Programs, Scholarships
Mount Ski Gull, a non-profit alpine ski slope in Nisswa that serves the Brainerd Lakes area, held their annual fundraiser on Thursday.
Funds raised will go towards Mount Ski Gull’s events that occur throughout winter to make skiing and other snow sports available to children in the area. Those events include their ski school, where local students take field trips to the venue and get some experience on the slopes.