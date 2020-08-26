Nisswa Women’s Club Still Providing Scholarships for Students Despite Setbacks
The Nisswa Women’s Club is providing scholarships to help students at Pequot Lakes High School and Brainerd High School further their educations, despite having to cancel their annual fundraisers.
As the women’s club reaches their 100th year of service this year, they are looking forward to finding different ways to raise funds to continue supporting education.
