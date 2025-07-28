Nisswa Women’s Club Raising Funds for Upcoming Charity Fashion Show

The Nisswa Women’s Club met recently for its monthly meeting at Breezy Point Resort, where lifelong quilter, artist, and author Kandi Kelderman presented to the members. With the women’s club’s annual Fashion Show and Luncheon less than a month away, members are doing all they can to raise funds for the event.

“We’ve had great support from our members and the community,” Nisswa Women’s Club President Eunice Wiebolt said. “The donations we’ve gotten [have been] both corporate and personal.”

“We formed committees, like a decoration committee, publicity, contributions,” elaborated Nancy Anderson, the Nisswa Women’s Club’s membership director and Fashion Show co-chair. “Each committee has been working on their specific goals and duties.”

The club provides scholarships to local high school seniors and non-traditional women students at Central Lakes College, as well as other charitable donations.

“I was so impressed with the quality of students that are being produced in our local area,” said Sharla Fillhouer, another Fashion Show co-chair and the club’s president-elect. “With that, I just know that our future is really bright with these young men and women. We give $1,500 per student for a one-time gift their freshmen year to assist them, whether it’s paying for books or their tuition.”

And the club sees Kandi Kelderman, who travels extensively to teach workshops on color, fiber, arts, and quilting, embodying the values the club believes in.

“A lot of her pieces she works on, mostly quilts that she donates—she’s donated over 250 to silent auctions,” Fillhouer said. “She’s just a really giving person. The whole thing about our organization is giving back. The speaker today really emulated our mission overall starting in 1920.”

The Nisswa Women’s Club is dedicated to supporting each other and the community through fellowship, education, leadership, and service. They also adhere to the belief that women who laugh together, learn together, and labor together can accomplish great things for the community while enriching each other’s lives.

“We end up with new friends and a lot accomplished,” Wiebolt stated. “We see what happens to our funds and our efforts within the community. It’s phenomenal what a group of ladies can do.”

The “Stepping Up for Scholarships” Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held on August 21st at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.