Nisswa Women’s Club Raises Funds By Walking Down the Runway

Minnesota is in full bloom as models go down the runway in the latest spring styles.

“We can get rid of our winter paraphernalia and bring out the summer clothes,” said Traci Senica, an attendee.

This spring the effort to help the community is in style.

“All of the money that we raise, whether it is from our grand prize raffle, the bucket raffle or the medallions it all goes towards scholarships,” said Katy Johnson, the Nisswa Women’s Club President.

The funds raised will help students from Brainerd and Pequot Lakes High Schools receive scholarships to further their education.

“It was just really nice to see these worthy students receive these scholarships so they can go on and make a difference in their life,” Johnson said.

However, today’s lesson was all about giving some fashion advice.

“There are a lot of new fashions showing, we have 13 merchants participating this year with tons of models with the latest fashions,” said Marilyn Wottreng, the Fashion Show Chairman.

And keeping it fashionably local.

“It’s great that they can come to a local place like Nisswa to get clothes like this that are very stylish,” said Molly Johnson, a model at the event.

Comfy, cool layers were common for models in today’s show.

“Spring has arrived and we are here celebrating this great community and this great organization that has done so much and donated so many funds to great causes,” Senica said.

With a long-standing tradition of making the community more fabulous.

“We’re just excited to have everybody here,” Wottreng said. “You get to see old friends and lots of people from the community.”

A generous community that has given $112,000 over the last 5 years.

“We want to support the community, the high school kids and the college kids,” Wottreng said.

It’s a big reward for a short walk down the runway.