Nisswa Women’s Club Celebrates 99 Years During Annual Fashion Show

May. 28 2019

Over 400 women filled Madden’s Town Hall today to celebrate the 99th year of the Nisswa Women’s Club. The club puts on an annual fashion show and luncheon to celebrate the club and to raise money for scholarships benefiting area students.

“Celebrating women, 99 years of generosity,” was the theme of the event held today to celebrate the 99th year of the Nisswa Women’s Club.

This is the 36th annual fashion show event that has been put on by the Nisswa Women’s Club.

In 1935, the club’s name was changed to the Nisswa Women’s Club. The club meets once a month and they have been raising money to award scholarships to Nisswa and Brainerd Lakes area students since 1961.

Every year, the Nisswa Women’s Club puts on the fashion show which highlights fashion from local businesses.

The proceeds from the fashion show and luncheon go towards scholarships that benefit local high school seniors and non-traditional female students at Central Lakes College.

The club will be celebrating 100 years next year and the 2020 Nisswa Women’s Club Fashion Show should be bigger than ever.

The Nisswa Women’s Club meets the third Thursday of every month and it is open to women of all ages.

Rachel Johnson

