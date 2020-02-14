Nisswa Winter Jubilee Back in Town
The Nisswa Winter Jubilee is back in town, with festivities going through Sunday, February 16th. The event features live music, the Nisswa Fire Department’s Ice Fishing Derby, and more.
For more info about the event, you can contact Ye Old Pickle Factory at 218-963-0085 or visit the event’s Facebook page.
If you have questions about the Ice Fishing Derby, you can contact the Nisswa Fire Department.
