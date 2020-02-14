Nisswa Winter Jubilee Back in Town

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nisswa Winter Jubilee is back in town, with festivities going through Sunday, February 16th. The event features live music, the Nisswa Fire Department’s Ice Fishing Derby, and more.

For more info about the event, you can contact Ye Old Pickle Factory at 218-963-0085 or visit the event’s Facebook page.

If you have questions about the Ice Fishing Derby, you can contact the Nisswa Fire Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today