Nisswa Winter Jubilee Back in Town

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 14 2020

The Nisswa Winter Jubilee is back in town, with festivities going through Sunday, February 16th. The event features live music, the Nisswa Fire Department’s Ice Fishing Derby, and more.

For more info about the event, you can contact Ye Old Pickle Factory at 218-963-0085 or visit the event’s Facebook page.

If you have questions about the Ice Fishing Derby, you can contact the Nisswa Fire Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

