Nisswa Turtle Races A Summer Tradition

Just as fishing and hunting are synonymous with summer in the Minnesota, so are the turtle races, put on every week in the summer in Nisswa.

The history behind the turtle races centers around bringing people into Nisswa who were visiting, as well as the locals, for an afternoon of fun in the summer.

For some locals, the Nisswa turtle races have been a long standing tradition, dating back generations.

The races include groups of 20, racing for a grand championship. The day also includes five specialty races: a grandparents race, locals race, five and under race, out of town race, and a resort race. All these races bring together residents of all ages to Nisswa.

With people streaming in for the turtle races, the event provides an excellent opportunity for surrounding businesses to profit on the event.

The turtle races will conclude later this month.