DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Nisswa Turtle Races A Summer Tradition

Clayton Castle
Aug. 9 2017
Leave a Comment

Just as fishing and hunting are synonymous with summer in the Minnesota, so are the turtle races, put on every week in the summer in Nisswa.

The history behind the turtle races centers around bringing people into Nisswa who were visiting, as well as the locals, for an afternoon of fun in the summer.

For some locals, the Nisswa turtle races have been a long standing tradition, dating back generations.

The races include groups of 20, racing for a grand championship. The day also includes five specialty races: a grandparents race, locals race, five and under race, out of town race, and a resort race. All these races bring together residents of all ages to Nisswa.

With people streaming in for the turtle races, the event provides an excellent opportunity for surrounding businesses to profit on the event.

The turtle races will conclude later this month.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

The Nisswa Fall Festival Brings The Heat With Their Annual Smoking Hot BBQ Challenge

Nisswa Turtle Races

The Nisswa Chamber Continues their Welcome Wannigan Tradition at this Years Walleye Fishing Opener

Northwoods Adventure – Nisswa Pioneer Village

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Lakes Area Food Shelf Provides Choice Shopping

Twice a week, the Lakes Area Food Shelf is stocked full of nearly a dozen volunteers who hand out a variety of grocery items. Through donations
Posted on Aug. 9 2017

Latest Stories

Lakes Area Food Shelf Provides Choice Shopping

Posted on Aug. 9 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Frozen Candy Bar Treats

Posted on Aug. 9 2017

Courts Grant Second Extension, Plea Bargain Pending In Bjerknes Federal Case

Posted on Aug. 9 2017

BSU Will Welcome 800 New Freshman In The Coming Weeks

Posted on Aug. 9 2017

Minnesota Sees Growing Wind Energy Capacity

Posted on Aug. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.