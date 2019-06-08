Nisswa Stämman Festival Brings Scandinavian Music To Brainerd Lakes Area

https://youtu.be/P_M2IjJjKQU[/youtub]

If you area of Scandinavian descent or just enjoy the music and culture, you might want to check out a unique festival being held in Nisswa this weekend.

The annual Nisswa Stämman Festival features over 25 folk musicians hailing from Scandinavia performing on five stages, dancing and music workshops, and a cultural children’s activities tent. This year marks the 20th year of the festival that is held at the Nisswa Pioneer Village.

“I think it’s something really special for the community and actually, there are very few things like this in the whole United States so it’s a special event,” said Paul Wilson, Nisswa Stämman Festival Director. “If you like music, you’re going to see some great musicianship. Just some fabulous musicians.”

Concerts are scheduled throughout the day tomorrow and the festivities will be kicked off with a fiddlers parade in downtown Nisswa at 10:00 a.m.