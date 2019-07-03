Lakeland PBS
Nisswa Schoolmarm Gives Visitors A Glimpse Into 1800’s School Life

Jul. 3 2019

A Nisswa resident has held a unique position at the Nisswa Pioneer Village for the last 10 years. Jackie Anderson is the schoolmarm and offers a glimpse into what school life was like in Nisswa in the late 1800’s.

Anderson teaches as the schoolmarm every Wednesday at Nisswa’s Pioneer Village. People from ages 4 to 94 can come out and participate in a class, just like students would have in the 1800’s. Anderson’s mom was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Nisswa which inspired her to carry on the tradition.

“It’s so important that we have Pioneer Village here. We have had people come through from all over. Not only the country, but all over the world. I have had people as far away as Australia and New Zealand,” said Anderson. “I think that it’s really important that we keep alive the past because it certainly helps us look where we are at the present and it guides us for our future.”

Anderson offers the classes every Wednesday, Memorial Day through Labor Day, before and after the Nisswa Turtle Races.

Rachel Johnson

