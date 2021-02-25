Nisswa Receives Land for New Park Following Crow Wing County Vote

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County votes 3-2 in favor for a new park in Nisswa.

A story 84 years in the making, not necessarily, Crow Wing County has been accumulating land between Camp Lincoln Road and Hole-in-the-Day Lake due to people not paying their taxes as recently as 2004 and as far back as 1937. After the decision by the board, Nisswa was awarded the land for a new park.

