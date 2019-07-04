Lakeland PBS
Nisswa Prepares For Thousands Of Visitors For Freedom Days Celebration

Jul. 3 2019

The small tourist town of Nisswa is gearing up for the busy holiday weekend and their Freedom Days celebration. They expect the number of visitors to their downtown to quadruple in the coming days.

People were already lining their chairs up early this morning down Main Street in downtown Nisswa in anticipation for the Freedom Days parade.

“We’ve already got people on Main Street calling out different spaces. People are excited to be here and it’s just going to be a great day,” said Nisswa Chamber of Commerce President Holly Holm.

The Nisswa Freedom Days is a long-standing tradition and takes place every year, the day before the 4th of July.

“We really try to play well with our neighboring communities. We have lots of things going on around the 4th of July in the Brainerd Lakes Area so we just really want to make it work altogether,” added Holm.

The Freedom Days celebration brings in live music, a parade, fireworks, and of course the turtle races.

“It’s a nice day. It’s humid. There’s a ton of people here already. It’s great” said Freedom Days parade MC Kim Rollins. “It’s going to be really fun.”

The annual celebration is something people look forward to, visitors and locals alike.

“It’s got this atmosphere that people just want to come here and enjoy the day. Of course we’re surrounded by lakes around here,” said Holm. “What’s not to love?”

The city of Brainerd will be holding their annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday with a parade beginning at 4:00 p.m. and ending with fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson

