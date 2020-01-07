Nisswa Police Department Fires Officer Brandon Rothwell After Being Drunk On The Job Twice

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brandon Rothwell graduated form Central Lakes College and not long after joined the Nisswa Police Department in 2002. In 2016, Rothwell was promoted to sergeant after more than 14 years with the force. However in December 2018, after just two years into his promotion Rothwell was given a one-week suspension for coming into work under the influence.

According to city administrator Jenny Max, Rothwell arrived to work at 3 a.m. September 10, 2019 under the influence of alcohol. Police Chief Craig Taylor arrived at 7:50 a.m. and asked Rothwell if he had been drinking. Once Rothwell said he hadn’t been drinking, Taylor asked him to take a breathalyzer test which came back at .17. The blood alcohol reading was more than twice the legal limit for driving. Rothwell then confessed that he had been drinking, and turned in his badge and gun.

Rothwell previously agreed to breath test conditions as a result from his last disciplinary action in December 2018 under similar circumstances. After two months on paid leave Rothwell was officially fired on November 7. The investigation records became public after he failed to file a grievance into his termination.

