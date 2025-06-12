Nisswa Names Tim Cruikshank as Interim City Administrator

The city of Nisswa has a new interim city administrator.

Following the resignation of Jenny Max, who served in the position for nearly eight years, Nisswa City Council members selected Tim Cruikshank to take the reins for the time being.

Cruikshank has over three decades worth of experience working in city management, including serving as city administrator in both Minnetrista and Lauderdale. He was most recently city manager in Golden Valley before retiring in 2024.

Although the search for Max’s permanent successor continues, the city believes Cruikshank will do more than just temporarily fill the empty seat.

“We’re really fortunate and excited to have him here on a interim basis to bring all of the learnings and strategy to our wonderful little town,” said Nisswa Mayor Jennifer Carnahan. “We really wanted to being someone in that could be that fill-in role while we figure out our next steps forward as a city—someone to keep the train on the tracks, someone to maybe even help us elevate and operate and look at doing things in a more proactive, strategic, fiscally responsible way for the city.”

The Nisswa City Council will next meet on June 17th to explore next steps regarding the city administrator position.