Nisswa Mayor Arrested and Cited For Involvement in Traffic Stop

Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann was arrested and cited this past weekend for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

Officers say they were conducting a traffic stop near Heidmann’s business on Saturday when Heidmann began recording the traffic stop and began to cross the highway toward the vehicle that was pulled over. One of the people inside the vehicle that was pulled over then started shooting video, which was later posted on the video app TikTok.

Officers say they told Heidmann he could shoot video of the traffic stop, but he needed to do it from a safe distance. Our efforts to reach Heidmann for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.

In a written statement, Heidmann said he saw the activity going on up the street from his business and began recording the incident, claiming he wondered about the impression that would be made to tourists by having an officer go through the belongings of the stopped car. He said he walked over and was immediately told by the officer to leave.

Later, Heidmann said he drove near the traffic stop and told officers he was the mayor, asking officers if they could visit his store to discuss what was going on. According to Heidmann’s statement, the officer started talking about obstruction of justice, and when Heidmann finished what he was saying and attempted to leave to meet people at his store, the officer grabbed him, twisting his arm, and told him he was under arrest.

Regarding what he considers to be a “trap” by Nisswa police, Heidmann and wants to speak with Toward Zero Deaths about the incident and is looking to have his charges dropped, citing the right of free speech.

