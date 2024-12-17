Nisswa Man Suspected of DUI in Pedestrian Death in Rural Brainerd

A 57-year-old Nisswa man is suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in rural Brainerd on Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the man was driving an SUV westbound on Gull Lake Dam Road around 4 p.m. when he encountered a pickup parked in the westbound lane. The driver of the pickup was talking to a pedestrian that was walking on the roadway. The driver of the SUV then lost control on the icy roadway when attempting to slow down and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old Brainerd woman, was hospitalized following the crash and died on Sunday. Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspect or the victim.

A search warrant was executed and a blood sample was obtained from the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Formal charges are pending blood sample results.