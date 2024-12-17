Dec 16, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Nisswa Man Suspected of DUI in Pedestrian Death in Rural Brainerd

A 57-year-old Nisswa man is suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in rural Brainerd on Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the man was driving an SUV westbound on Gull Lake Dam Road around 4 p.m. when he encountered a pickup parked in the westbound lane. The driver of the pickup was talking to a pedestrian that was walking on the roadway. The driver of the SUV then lost control on the icy roadway when attempting to slow down and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old Brainerd woman, was hospitalized following the crash and died on Sunday. Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspect or the victim.

A search warrant was executed and a blood sample was obtained from the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Formal charges are pending blood sample results.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Brainerd Ymca

Reierson

Related News

Community

Boy Airlifted After Falling 30-40 Feet from Ski Lift Chair in Rural Nisswa

Crime

Warroad Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Shooting Death of Wife

Crime

Minnesota Man Gets Life Without Parole for Killing Girlfriend Who Was the Subject of a 69-Day Search

Business

In Business: Retired Veteran Brings Dirty Sodas to Bemidji With New “Blue Ox Soda Shop”