Nisswa Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Crash Near Brainerd High School

Brainerd Police and Fire Department crews had to use extrication tools to free a man from his vehicle after it flipped down a steep embankment landing on its roof yesterday, October 21st.

At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, 46-year-old Todd Harold Hagen of Nisswa was driving southbound on 5th Street in Brainerd when his 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring Sedan crossed over into the opposite lane. The sedan left the roadway on the southeast side and traveled down the steep embankment, overturning and landing on its roof. The vehicle suffered extensive damage in multiple areas.

Hagen was the lone occupant of the vehicle and extrication devices were needed to remove him from the vehicle. Hagen

was transported by air ambulance to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not available.

Alcohol is believed to be involved, and this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

The Baxter Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, and North Ambulance assisted with this incident.