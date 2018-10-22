Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Nisswa Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Crash Near Brainerd High School

Anthony Scott
Oct. 22 2018
Leave a Comment

Brainerd Police and Fire Department crews had to use extrication tools to free a man from his vehicle after it flipped down a steep embankment landing on its roof yesterday, October 21st.

At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, 46-year-old Todd Harold Hagen of Nisswa was driving southbound on 5th Street in Brainerd when his 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring Sedan crossed over into the opposite lane. The sedan left the roadway on the southeast side and traveled down the steep embankment, overturning and landing on its roof. The vehicle suffered extensive damage in multiple areas.

Hagen was the lone occupant of the vehicle and extrication devices were needed to remove him from the vehicle. Hagen
was transported by air ambulance to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not available.

Alcohol is believed to be involved, and this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

The Baxter Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, and North Ambulance assisted with this incident.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Baxter Adding Two Restaurants And A Retail Store In 2019

Pierz Football Looks For State Title After Perfect Regular Season

Fire Burns Nisswa Business Dockside Rental

ATV Accident Sends Little Falls Resident To The Hospital

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Bar Near Lake Itasca Destroyed By Fire

There are few remains after a weekend fire destroyed a popular bar and grill near Itasca State Park. According to a post on the Clearwat
Posted on Oct. 22 2018

Latest Stories

Bar Near Lake Itasca Destroyed By Fire

Posted on Oct. 22 2018

Poll: Democrats Lead GOP Challengers In Senate Races

Posted on Oct. 22 2018

Pedestrians Crashes And Fatalities Increase In Fall Months

Posted on Oct. 22 2018

BSU Womens Hockey at University of Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Oct. 20 2018

Raymond Poole Sentenced For Conspiring To Distribute Heroin

Posted on Oct. 20 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.