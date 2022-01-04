Nisswa Man Injured in Snowmobile Accident North of Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person was taken to the hospital after their snowmobile skis got caught in railroad tracks in Morrison County.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31 at 3:54 PM, they received a report of a snowmobile accident on Haven Road, north of Highway 115, five miles north of Little Falls.

According to the report, 29-year-old Brian Anderson of Nisswa was driving westbound along Haven Road. Anderson’s snowmobile skis got caught in the railroad tracks and he was ejected.

Anderson was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

