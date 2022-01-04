Lakeland PBS

Nisswa Man Injured in Snowmobile Accident North of Little Falls

Lakeland News — Jan. 3 2022

One person was taken to the hospital after their snowmobile skis got caught in railroad tracks in Morrison County.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31 at 3:54 PM, they received a report of a snowmobile accident on Haven Road, north of Highway 115, five miles north of Little Falls.

According to the report, 29-year-old Brian Anderson of Nisswa was driving westbound along Haven Road. Anderson’s snowmobile skis got caught in the railroad tracks and he was ejected.

Anderson was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Business: “Anchored In” Staying Put in Walker

One Teen Dead, Another Injured in Head-on Snowmobile Crash Near Aitkin

6,780 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

MN Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Cases on Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.