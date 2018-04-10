Lakeland PBS
Nisswa Man Dies In One-Vehicle Crash

AJ Feldman
Apr. 10 2018
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on April 10, 2018, at approximately 6:41 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single motor vehicle crash near Gull Lake Dam Road and Gull Lake Lane in the City of East Gull Lake. Officers and responders arrived on scene and located a 2012 Mercedes-Benz passenger car on its roof in the Gull River. The male driver, age 61 of Nisswa, was the only occupant and was located deceased inside the vehicle.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Gull Lake Dam Road and went through the intersection of Gull Lake Lane into the river.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members. Assisting at the scene was the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, Pillager Fire and Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol.

