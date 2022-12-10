Nisswa Legion Hosts Children’s Christmas Party with Free Vision Screenings

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This past Sunday, the American Legion in Nisswa hosted a Children’s Christmas Party. The event gave kids the opportunity to play games, eat candy and ice cream, and get their picture taken with Santa Claus and the Grinch. But they also had a chance to take a free vision screening test thanks to the Nisswa Lions Club.

This was the first time the Nisswa Lions and the American Legion Auxiliary hosted a kids Christmas party. The free vision screening was for any child who might need glasses. The device used to perform the test can be used for preliminary vision checks, and the Lions also team up with Sertoma to attend local schools for hearing tests.

The vision screening process is simple and only takes 10 seconds to complete. Once the screening is done, the device indicates whether the child has healthy eyes or if they need to go see a doctor.

Although this day brought in many people, the American Legion wants to be known for more than being just the bar down the street. Everything that is done through the American Legion goes to support veterans and their children.

With events like this, the American Legion is able to support children and youth with scholarships, Christmas parties and youth education.

