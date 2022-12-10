Lakeland PBS

Nisswa Legion Hosts Children’s Christmas Party with Free Vision Screenings

Hanky HazeltonDec. 9 2022

This past Sunday, the American Legion in Nisswa hosted a Children’s Christmas Party. The event gave kids the opportunity to play games, eat candy and ice cream, and get their picture taken with Santa Claus and the Grinch. But they also had a chance to take a free vision screening test thanks to the Nisswa Lions Club.

This was the first time the Nisswa Lions and the American Legion Auxiliary hosted a kids Christmas party. The free vision screening was for any child who might need glasses. The device used to perform the test can be used for preliminary vision checks, and the Lions also team up with Sertoma to attend local schools for hearing tests.

The vision screening process is simple and only takes 10 seconds to complete. Once the screening is done, the device indicates whether the child has healthy eyes or if they need to go see a doctor.

Although this day brought in many people, the American Legion wants to be known for more than being just the bar down the street. Everything that is done through the American Legion goes to support veterans and their children.

With events like this, the American Legion is able to support children and youth with scholarships, Christmas parties and youth education.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Woods to Water Real Estate Partners with Big Axe Brewing for ‘Cheers for Charity’

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Rings in Holiday Season with ‘Holidays at Home’ Concert

Brainerd Area Kids Get to Shop with a Cop to Buy Christmas Gifts

Northwoods Adventure: Christmas Point Wild Rice Co. Creates Holiday Wonderland

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.