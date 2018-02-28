Nisswa Lake Park Progress Continues

The idea of the Nisswa Lake Park was first put into action over 10 years ago with the formation of the Friends of Nisswa Lake Park. After years of fundraising, the group received a large donation to help gain momentum.

“We decided to accept the donation of $35,000 to start the trails out at the park,” said Matthew Hill, the Nisswa Parks and Rec Director.

Behind the large donation was community member Millie Gjertson, who was recognized tonight for her efforts – although, she says her love for the outdoors made her contribution a no-brainer.

“I said, ‘why not?’” said Gjertson with a laugh.

But she didn’t stop there, and made an additional $50,000 donation to build a picnic shelter at the park.

“I don’t know how to even describe the gift that she gave to the city by donating,” Larson said.

Already underway are the ADA compliant trails leading Nisswa Lake into downtown and the new picnic shelter.

“Things are actually starting to shape up out there,” said Reed Larson, the Friends of Nisswa Lake Park Co-Chairman.

But a major item still on the to-do list is the construction of a new dock system for people to tie up their boats and head into the city of Nisswa.

“The one thing that Nisswa has always lacked is access to water,” Hill said. “We are so close to it, and it really encapsulates everything that we do up in the Brainerd Lakes area.”

Also in the future plans is the addition of a new boardwalk along the waterfront.

“The value in this park and seeing what it is capable of to help out the city of Nisswa,” Hill said.

And as for Millie, she can’t wait for it to warm up and go enjoy a picnic at the new park.

“It’s just something I enjoy,” Gjertson said.

It will be a new park for locals and tourists alike.

“The park is the result of many, many people over the years seeing a vision and creating a legacy for our future,” said Lee Seipp, the Friends of Nisswa Lake Park Co-Chair.

Information on how to donate to the development of the park can be found here.