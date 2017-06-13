Nisswa House Fire May Have Been Caused By Lightning

A family home in southwest Nisswa was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Pillager Area Fire and Rescue Chief Randy Lee says the home owners, three children and dog had been away for the night.

The volunteer fire department was called shortly before 10 AM to the residence on Ski Gull Lane SW, near Mount Ski Gull. Someone had called law enforcement after seeing smoke coming from the building.

By the time firefighters arrived about 12 minutes later, the home was fully engulfed.

Crews brought water from the Pillager Fire Station 2, located two miles away from the scene. A Nisswa tanker was called in to help extinguish the flames.

A total of 23 fire firefighters were at the residence for about four houses.

The home is considered a total loss.

A preliminary investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office indicates that the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike. However, investigators have not confirmed that at this time.

Some of the firefighters’ wives brought sandwiches, gatorades, chips and water for the first responders. A community member also brought Chipotle for the firefighters working the scene.

North Memorial Ambulance stood on standby at the scene.