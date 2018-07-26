Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Nisswa Garden Club Holds A Festival Of Tables

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

Flowers filled the meeting hall at the Church of the Cross in Nisswa Thursday as the Nisswa Garden Club hosted their 4th Annual Festival of Tables. Garden club members unleashed their creativity and put their creations on display by decorating and designing a table setting.

“The idea came because we have been doing a garden show for many, many years and we decided to switch over to the Festival of Tables to do something new,” said Nisswa Garden Club President, Jill Macnamara. “They get to decide what they want to decorate it with. We like them to use flowers since we are a garden club and so it’s their theme, their flowers, their dishes and it’s just been growing and growing.”

The tables designs were all unique and varied from holiday themed, The Wizard of Oz, 60’s music, to a farm theme.      

“My table is Woodland Wedding and so I made bridal veils for the girls that were going to sit there and I had no idea about this groom showing up,” said Betty Ramsbacher, Chairwoman of the Festival of Tables.

The idea for one table was inspired by the designer’s vegetable garden and used little people figurines to create a farm scene.

The public was invited to attend the festival and view the tables free of charge. During that time the attendees voted on for their favorite displays.

“I loved this idea. I love seeing the uniqueness, the creativity, and then the people come in and smile and go ‘ooo’ and ‘ahh,” added Ramsbacher.

After ballots were collected, the garden club hosted a lunch that was available for $25 with proceeds going to a cause in the community.  

“The money that the club makes from events like this, and this is our major event, we do things like support horticultural scholarships at Central Lakes College,” Joann Weaver, longtime member and former president of the garden club, explained.

The event was a great way to raise awareness of the Nisswa Garden Club, but it also gave members the opportunity to show off their skills.

“There’s that old saying, “less is more,” but for me, “more is more,” I just pull out this, that and whatever and I have fun bring it all,” added Weaver. “So it’s fun to put it together and share it with friends.”

The Nisswa Garden Club has been around for more than 100 years and over 150 people took part in the event.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Recent Show

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.