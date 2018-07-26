Nisswa Garden Club Holds A Festival Of Tables

Flowers filled the meeting hall at the Church of the Cross in Nisswa Thursday as the Nisswa Garden Club hosted their 4th Annual Festival of Tables. Garden club members unleashed their creativity and put their creations on display by decorating and designing a table setting.

“The idea came because we have been doing a garden show for many, many years and we decided to switch over to the Festival of Tables to do something new,” said Nisswa Garden Club President, Jill Macnamara. “They get to decide what they want to decorate it with. We like them to use flowers since we are a garden club and so it’s their theme, their flowers, their dishes and it’s just been growing and growing.”

The tables designs were all unique and varied from holiday themed, The Wizard of Oz, 60’s music, to a farm theme.

“My table is Woodland Wedding and so I made bridal veils for the girls that were going to sit there and I had no idea about this groom showing up,” said Betty Ramsbacher, Chairwoman of the Festival of Tables.

The idea for one table was inspired by the designer’s vegetable garden and used little people figurines to create a farm scene.

The public was invited to attend the festival and view the tables free of charge. During that time the attendees voted on for their favorite displays.

“I loved this idea. I love seeing the uniqueness, the creativity, and then the people come in and smile and go ‘ooo’ and ‘ahh,” added Ramsbacher.

After ballots were collected, the garden club hosted a lunch that was available for $25 with proceeds going to a cause in the community.

“The money that the club makes from events like this, and this is our major event, we do things like support horticultural scholarships at Central Lakes College,” Joann Weaver, longtime member and former president of the garden club, explained.

The event was a great way to raise awareness of the Nisswa Garden Club, but it also gave members the opportunity to show off their skills.

“There’s that old saying, “less is more,” but for me, “more is more,” I just pull out this, that and whatever and I have fun bring it all,” added Weaver. “So it’s fun to put it together and share it with friends.”

The Nisswa Garden Club has been around for more than 100 years and over 150 people took part in the event.