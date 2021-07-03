Lakeland PBS

Nisswa Freedom Days Returns on Saturday, July 3

Nick UrsiniJul. 2 2021

The city of Nisswa is getting ready for this weekend’s holiday events. With events starting at 1 PM and running throughout the day, there will be plenty to do for all.

July 3rd, 2021 Events:

  • 1:00pm – Turtle Race Registration
  • 2:00pm – Turtle Races
  • 4:00pm-7:00pm – Live Music: Betty and The Noise at Ye Old Pickle Factory
  • 7:00pm – Parade
  • 8:00pm-12:00am – Live Music: The EXPRESS Band at Ye Old Pickle Factory

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

