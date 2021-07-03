Nisswa Freedom Days Returns on Saturday, July 3

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Nisswa is getting ready for this weekend’s holiday events. With events starting at 1 PM and running throughout the day, there will be plenty to do for all.

July 3rd, 2021 Events:

1:00pm – Turtle Race Registration

2:00pm – Turtle Races

4:00pm-7:00pm – Live Music: Betty and The Noise at Ye Old Pickle Factory

7:00pm – Parade

8:00pm-12:00am – Live Music: The EXPRESS Band at Ye Old Pickle Factory

