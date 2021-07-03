Nisswa Freedom Days Returns on Saturday, July 3
The city of Nisswa is getting ready for this weekend’s holiday events. With events starting at 1 PM and running throughout the day, there will be plenty to do for all.
July 3rd, 2021 Events:
- 1:00pm – Turtle Race Registration
- 2:00pm – Turtle Races
- 4:00pm-7:00pm – Live Music: Betty and The Noise at Ye Old Pickle Factory
- 7:00pm – Parade
- 8:00pm-12:00am – Live Music: The EXPRESS Band at Ye Old Pickle Factory
