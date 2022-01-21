Nisswa Fire Department Seeking Increase in Retirement Benefits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nisswa Fire Department officials are looking to increase retirement benefits for their members. It’s something they’ve discussed with the Nisswa City Council for about a year.

The firefighters say only three other cities in Minnesota have denied increasing the funding. But on Tuesday night, the city council voted unanimously against funding the increase in retirement benefits. They say they already support the firefighters.

The funding is for a retirement pension that’s set aside for members when they retire after 20-plus years from the volunteer department or for their family in the unfortunate situation of losing a member. Council members were concerned about increasing it because they would assume the liability if the market crashed and several members retired at the same time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today