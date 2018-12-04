Nisswa Fire Department Responds To Pole Barn Fire

Firefighters in Nisswa were called to a pole barn fire this afternoon that caused damage to a vehicle.

The fire department received the call around 2:00 p.m. of the fire on the 6700 block of Cullen Loop, north of Nisswa. According to the fire department, the fire started when a truck parked in the pole barn caught fire. The blaze was able to be contained to the vehicle and caused minimal damage. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The Nisswa Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the firefighters from Pequot Lakes.