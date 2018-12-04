Nisswa Fire Department Responds To Pole Barn Fire
Firefighters in Nisswa were called to a pole barn fire this afternoon that caused damage to a vehicle.
The fire department received the call around 2:00 p.m. of the fire on the 6700 block of Cullen Loop, north of Nisswa. According to the fire department, the fire started when a truck parked in the pole barn caught fire. The blaze was able to be contained to the vehicle and caused minimal damage. Nobody was hurt in the fire.
The Nisswa Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the firefighters from Pequot Lakes.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More
Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More
I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More